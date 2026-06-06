5,000 cops, 562 hotels: Hyderabad’s biggest hotel sweep

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police conducted a sweeping overnight security operation across 562 hotels and lodges on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, June 5 and 6, deploying around 5,000 personnel to check visitor records, verify identities and look for anti-social elements.

Dubbed “Operation Kavach,” the drive ran from 11 pm to 1 am across all seven zones under the Hyderabad Commissionerate. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar personally supervised field operations, visiting several lodges in Ameerpet and near Nampally Railway Station, where he inspected room allocation procedures and spoke directly to guests about their origins and purpose of visit.

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Zone-wise sweep

The checks covered 119 hotels in Khairatabad, 92 in Shamshabad, 86 each in Jubilee Hills and Golconda, 82 in Secunderabad, 53 in Rajendranagar and 44 in the Charminar zone. Personnel from law and order units inspected both physical records and rooms.

Sajjanar warned hotel and lodge managers of strict legal action if rules are flouted. He directed that original identity documents of all guests be verified and clear copies retained, and that registers carry complete details, including phone numbers and check-in and check-out times. Rooms must not be allotted based on incomplete or false information, he said.

Verify age, Commissioner says

He was categorical that minors must not be given rooms under any circumstances, and that age must be verified from identity documents.

The Commissioner said a digital visitor management system was in the works, and asked hotels to ensure closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, particularly at entry, exit and reception points, are always functional and unobstructed. Anyone noticing suspicious behaviour should call 100 or contact local police, he added.