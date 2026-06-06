Hyderabad Police launch verification drive at lodges

Hyderabad: The City Police have launched a special verification drive across lodges and residential hotels to enhance security and ensure compliance with guest registration norms.

The operation is being carried out on the directions of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, with teams conducting inspections to verify the identities and documentation of occupants staying in lodges and budget hotels across the city.

Motive behind drive

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Speaking about the initiative, Mirchowk Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shyam Sunder said the drive aims to check whether establishments are maintaining proper guest records and adhering to prescribed verification procedures.

Police officials are scrutinising guests’ identity documents and reviewing registers maintained by lodge and hotel management as part of the exercise. The inspections are also intended to identify any irregularities and prevent misuse of accommodation facilities for unlawful activities.

Hyderabad City Police have launched a special verification drive across lodges and residential hotels in the city. Speaking on the operation, Mirchowk ACP Shyam Sunder said the checks are being conducted on the instructions of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to verify the… pic.twitter.com/JgoJ8ZGhXH — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) June 5, 2026

The Hyderabad Police have urged owners and managers of lodges and residential hotels to thoroughly verify the credentials of guests before allotting rooms and to maintain complete and updated records.

Officials said proper documentation and verification of occupants are essential for ensuring public safety and strengthening security measures across the city.