50,000 gig workers participate in strike in Hyderabad, unions claim

Hyderabad: About 50,000 of the total two lakh gig workers in Hyderabad participated in the strike called on Wednesday by the unions demanding better payouts and improved working conditions, TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin claimed.

He said roughly 50,000 took part in the strike till 8 PM though demand on New Year’s eve peaks during the night time.

The strike had its impact during lunch time on Wednesday, he claimed.

Also Read Zomato, Swiggy offer increased payout to gig workers amid New Year strike call

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union chiefalleged that the online delivery platforms are trying to fail the strike by taking help of police and also bouncers.

Some food delivery workers who did not participate in the strike said they are being paid incentives.

The demands of the unions include rolling back 10-minute delivery, restoring the old pay out system, ensuring dignity and social security for workers and following due process for blocking IDs of workers, he said, seeking intervention of Central and state governments to resolve the issue.