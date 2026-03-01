506 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 506 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad during special drive by the police on February 27 and 28.

Out of these, 401 were two-wheeler riders, 57 four-wheeler riders and 47 three-wheeler riders. Among those arrested, 214 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100, 105 recorded a BAC of 101-150, 104 recorded 30-50, 43 recorded 151-200, 24 recorded a BAC of 201-250, 10 recorded a BAC above 300 and six recorded a BAC of 251-300.

In an appeal to the public, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.”

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence that could lead to fatal accidents. Offenders would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.