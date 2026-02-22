Hyderabad traffic police book 492 for drunk driving in two-day drive

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police booked a total of 492 people for drunk driving during a special drive conducted on February 20 and 21. About 412 cases were registered against two-wheeler riders.

This was followed by 29 cases against three-wheeler drivers, and 51 against four-wheeler drivers and other vehicle drivers.

A majority of violators had blood alcohol levels between 51 and 100 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, with 205 cases, followed by 109 cases with BAC levels between 30-50 mg.

Ninety-seven violators had BAC levels between 101-150, 47 had BAC levels between 151-200, 19 cases had BAC levels between 201-250, 11 cases had BAC levels above 300 and four cases had BAC levels between 251-300.

The permissible limit in India is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Hyderabad traffic police has reiterated that there will be zero tolerance towards drunk and drive violations and special enforcement drives will continue in the interest of public safety.

Commuters are requested to cooperate with the police and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.