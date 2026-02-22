Cyberabad Traffic Police books 243 for drunk driving over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 243 offenders were booked by the Cyberabad Traffic Police over the weekend in its special drive against drunk driving. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

According to officials, 189 cases involved two-wheeler drivers, 13 three-wheeler drivers, 40 four-wheeler drivers and one heavy vehicle.

Offenders between the ages of 21 and 30 were the highest offenders recorded at 118, and none were below 18 years of age.

Balanagar and Jeedimetla Traffic Police Station recorded the highest cases at 34, while RC Puram (Kollur) station had none.

KPHB and Miyapur Traffic Police Stations recorded 28 and 27, respectively, while Patencheru, RC Puram (Traffic) Police recorded 21 cases.

Between February 16 and 21, courts disposed of 236 drunk-and-drive cases. Of them, nine offenders were awarded jail term along with a fine, six were given a fine and social service, and 221 were let off with a fine.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence that could lead to fatal accidents. Offenders would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.