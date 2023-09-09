59 fresh Covid-19 cases in India

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases came down marginally to 479 from the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh infections, the country’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,97,642). The death toll stood at 5,32,025, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,65,138. The national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, the health ministry’s website showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.