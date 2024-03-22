6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd March 2024 2:05 pm IST
Jakarta: A 6.0 magnitude quake struck off Indonesia’s province of East Java on Friday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The undersea quake rocked at 11.22 a.m. Jakarta time (0422 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 132 km northeast of Tuban regency, and a depth of 10 km, the agency said, Xinhua news agency reported.

No tsunami alert was issued by the agency as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes for its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

