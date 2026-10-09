There was a time when brunch in Hyderabad meant one of two things: a lavish, multi-course hotel buffet or a quick plate of steaming dosas at a local eatery. But over the last few years, the City of Pearls has quietly undergone a massive cafe revolution. Driven by a passionate community of third-wave roasters, artisanal bakers, and design-forward restaurateurs, weekends are no longer just about filling up; they are about slowing down, savouring micro-lot coffee, and enjoying elevated global comfort food in stunning spaces.

Whether you are hunting for double-height architectural marvels in Jubilee Hills, sun-drenched glasshouses in Banjara Hills, or vinyl-and-croissant sanctuaries in Film Nagar, Hyderabad’s brunch game has never been stronger.

If you are ready to trade noisy, crowded dining rooms for curated atmospheres and exceptional plates, here are the top 6 modern brunch spots defining the city’s culinary landscape today, according to Siasat.com.

1. Katha Coffee & Bakehouse

Nestled in various locations across Hyderabad, Katha Coffee & Bakehouse functions as a vibrant creative community hub. It seamlessly combines a specialty roast bar, an in-house artisanal bakery, a vinyl record lounge, and art displays. Guests gather for expertly crafted manual pour-overs, iced Vietnamese brews, and signature breakfast items like their popular filter coffee French toast and sourdough sandwiches.

2. Karafa

Located in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, Karafa stands out with its grand architectural scale, soaring high ceilings, and an impressive central coffee roasting setup. The space offers both spacious indoor seating and lush outdoor garden areas. It caters to coffee enthusiasts seeking single-origin beans alongside a diverse brunch menu featuring truffle avocado toast, French omelettes, brioche French toast, and unique dessert creations.

3. SABHĀ Specialty Coffee

Tucked away in Film Nagar, SABHĀ Specialty Coffee offers a tranquil, glass-fronted escape designed around calm conversation and minimalist wooden aesthetics. The cafe focuses on showcasing high-scoring, single-origin Indian coffee beans brewed through precise manual methods. To pair with the coffee, it serves handcrafted tartines, savoury brioche rolls, and some of the flakiest freshly baked croissants in the city.

4. Always Sunday

Situated along the Khajaguda-Nanakramguda Road, Always Sunday operates under a simple philosophy: every day should feel like a slow, unhurried weekend morning. The bright, cheerful cafe features a stylish interior and a broad menu ranging from full breakfast platters and fluffy French toast stacks to signature matcha drinks, healthy bowls, and rich artisanal hot chocolates.

5. Ukusa

Positioned in Jubilee Hills, Ukusa is a warm, light-filled neighbourhood eatery known for its serene ambience and neutral design elements. It provides a cosy backdrop for casual, all-day brunching with a balanced selection of hearty comfort dishes. Visitors frequent the space for fluffy ricotta pancakes, loaded avocado bowls, artisanal sandwiches, and creative espresso beverages.

6. Habitat Cafe

Perched as a rooftop glasshouse venue in Banjara Hills, Habitat Cafe provides sweeping outdoor views surrounded by lush botanical elements. The pet-friendly setting offers an airy layout filled with natural sunlight. The kitchen delivers a blend of continental brunch favourites, sweet and savoury toast setups, refreshing cold brews, and local fusion comfort dishes.

What is your go-to brunch spot in Hyderabad? Comment below.