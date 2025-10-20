On the occasion of Diwali, Hyderabad’s sweet shops are buzzing with festive energy and shelves lined with colourful mithai. From traditional local favourites to regional specials, the city’s sweet counters reflect India’s diverse dessert culture. Skip the soan papdi and kaju katli this Diwali, it is time to explore flavours that travel beyond Telangana.

From Rajasthan’s crispy ghevar to Bengal’s delicate sandesh, Hyderabad offers a variety of sweets that bring the taste of different states to one place. Whether you are buying for gifting or your own festive spread, these regional mithais are adding a new flavour to Hyderabad’s Diwali celebrations.

Siasat.com has rounded up 6 different mithais that can take you across India without the hassle of travel.

1. Ghevar

Ghevar is a disc-shaped, deep-fried sweet made from flour, ghee, and sugar syrup, often topped with rabdi or dry fruits. Originating from Rajasthan, it is especially popular during festivals like Teej and Makar Sankranti.

Where to try it? New Satyanarayan Mithai Bhandar

2. Petha

A translucent sweet made from ash gourd (winter melon) and sugar, sometimes flavoured with saffron or stuffed with dry fruits. It hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and is known for its soft, chewy texture. It can be popularly found in the All India Industrial Exhibition, aka Numaish in Hyderabad.

Where to try it? Agra Sweets

3. Modak

Modak is a steamed dumpling with a shell of rice flour and a filling of grated coconut and jaggery. This sweet originates from Maharashtra and is traditionally made during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Where to try it? Balaji Pavan Mithai Bhandar

4. Puran Poli

A flatbread-like sweet made of wheat flour or maida stuffed with a filling of chana dal and jaggery, cooked with ghee. It is popular in Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh during festivals.

Where to try it? Balaji Papalal Mithaiwala

5. Basundi

A creamy dessert made by slow-cooking milk until thickened, sweetened with sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and sometimes garnished with dry fruits. It comes from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Where to try it? Agrawala Sweets

6. Sandesh

A delicate Bengali sweet made from fresh chhena (curdled milk solids) and sugar, sometimes flavoured with saffron or rose. It originates from West Bengal and is light, slightly spongy, and subtly sweet.

Where to try it? Bikanervala

