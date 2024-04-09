6 Indian female stars who own luxurious homes in Dubai

Mumbai: Dubai, renowned for its opulent lifestyle and unparalleled luxury, has become a second home to many celebrities worldwide.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Romika Fazeli, founder and managing director of Emirates World Club, once said that it is the top-notch quality of life of the emirate that attracts celebrities to this beautiful city.

“I truly believe that one of the reasons why celebrities choose Dubai as their second home is the very well-respected privacy of everyone. Through my VIP-concierge company and my personal network, we experience that a lot of movies are also shot and produced here in Dubai. Speaking with the celebrities directly, I often hear that after spending time here, it’s very difficult for them to leave this beautiful city as they are very much impressed by the unique lifestyle,” she said.

In this write-up let’s have a look at the Indian actresses/ female celebrities who own lavish homes in Dubai.

Female Celebs And Their Luxurious Homes In Dubai

1. Tejasswi Prakash

In 2022, television actress Tejasswi Prakash acquired a lavish 1BHK flat at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence, valued at a staggering Rs 2 crores, marking her entry into Dubai’s real estate scene.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the epitome of grace and beauty, boasts a luxurious villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates. Valued at Rs 15 crores, her abode features an in-house gym, swimming pool, and a Scavolini-designed kitchen, offering unmatched comfort and sophistication.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, known for her elegance and charm, previously owned an apartment in Burj Khalifa that was gifted by her husband, Raj Kundra. She sold the property and bought a sprawling villa in Palm Jumeirah.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, recognized for her impeccable style, invested in a prestigious property at Palazzo Versace Dubai, according to multiple reports. Her abode comes with breathtaking waterfront views and unparalleled luxury.

5. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant also owns a luxurious flat in Dubai. In an Instagram post, the actress took her followers on a tour of her opulent house.

6. Sania Mirza

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza used to live in a lavish villa in Palm Jumeirah along with her ex-husband Shoaib Malik. Following her separation from Shoaib, she bought herself a new luxurious abode and also shared glimpses of it on Asian Paints – Where The Heart Is.