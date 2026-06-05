If your ideal weekend looks less like staying glued to the AC and more like a carefully curated mix of high-energy arenas, retail therapy, and slow, intentional gallery walks, Hyderabad is completely delivering. From June 5 to 7, 2026, the city’s lifestyle and cultural scene is hitting a brilliant sweet spot where heritage meets hyper-modern trends. The next few days are packed with reasons to drop the group chat plans and head out into the city.

The beauty of this weekend’s lineup is just how effortlessly you can pivot from one vibe to the next. You could be spending your afternoon appreciating the intricate, slow-crafted beauty of traditional Indian textiles or sipping your way through a trendy, globally inspired culinary pop-up.

So, grab your keys, call your favourite weekend companions, and dive into this Siasat.com-curated list of six unmissable events that are giving Hyderabad its electric pulse right now.

1. Shaam-e-Mehfil with Papon

Venue- Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Date- June 7, Sunday

Timings- Gates open at 6:30 pm

Entry- Rs. 4,399 onwards

Tickets/ Registration- Tickets available on District by Zomato

2. Living Lineages Art Show

Venue- Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills

Date- Open till June 15

Timings- 11 am to 7 pm

Entry- Free for all

Tickets/Registration- Walk in

3. Hyderabad’s biggest Folk Concert

Venue- Pindi Pulla Reddy Gardens

Date- June 6, Saturday

Timings- 6 pm onwards

Entry- Rs. 350 onwards

Tickets/Registration- Tickets available on BookMyShow

4. Seoulful Pop Up

Venue- Akan, Jubilee Hills

Date- June 7, Sunday

Timings- 10 am onwards

Entry- Rs. 300

Tickets/Registration- Tickets available on BookMyShow

5. Threads Pochampally exhibition

Venue- Hall No. 4, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Madhapur

Date- June 5 to June 7

Timings- 11 am to 8 pm

Entry- Free

Tickets/Registration- Walk ins are welcome

6. Olympian Circus

Venue- Qutubullapur Play Ground (near Jeedimetla/Alwal zone)

Date- June 5 to June 7

Timings- Multiple daily shows (typically 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM)

Entry- Rs. 150

Tickets/Registration- Tickets are available on BookMyShow or directly at the venue box office

What are your plans for the weekend? Comment below.