If your ideal weekend looks less like staying glued to the AC and more like a carefully curated mix of high-energy arenas, retail therapy, and slow, intentional gallery walks, Hyderabad is completely delivering. From June 5 to 7, 2026, the city’s lifestyle and cultural scene is hitting a brilliant sweet spot where heritage meets hyper-modern trends. The next few days are packed with reasons to drop the group chat plans and head out into the city.
The beauty of this weekend’s lineup is just how effortlessly you can pivot from one vibe to the next. You could be spending your afternoon appreciating the intricate, slow-crafted beauty of traditional Indian textiles or sipping your way through a trendy, globally inspired culinary pop-up.
So, grab your keys, call your favourite weekend companions, and dive into this Siasat.com-curated list of six unmissable events that are giving Hyderabad its electric pulse right now.
1. Shaam-e-Mehfil with Papon
Venue- Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur
Date- June 7, Sunday
Timings- Gates open at 6:30 pm
Entry- Rs. 4,399 onwards
Tickets/ Registration- Tickets available on District by Zomato
2. Living Lineages Art Show
Venue- Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills
Date- Open till June 15
Timings- 11 am to 7 pm
Entry- Free for all
Tickets/Registration- Walk in
3. Hyderabad’s biggest Folk Concert
Venue- Pindi Pulla Reddy Gardens
Date- June 6, Saturday
Timings- 6 pm onwards
Entry- Rs. 350 onwards
Tickets/Registration- Tickets available on BookMyShow
4. Seoulful Pop Up
Venue- Akan, Jubilee Hills
Date- June 7, Sunday
Timings- 10 am onwards
Entry- Rs. 300
Tickets/Registration- Tickets available on BookMyShow
5. Threads Pochampally exhibition
Venue- Hall No. 4, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Madhapur
Date- June 5 to June 7
Timings- 11 am to 8 pm
Entry- Free
Tickets/Registration- Walk ins are welcome
6. Olympian Circus
Venue- Qutubullapur Play Ground (near Jeedimetla/Alwal zone)
Date- June 5 to June 7
Timings- Multiple daily shows (typically 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM)
Entry- Rs. 150
Tickets/Registration- Tickets are available on BookMyShow or directly at the venue box office
What are your plans for the weekend? Comment below.