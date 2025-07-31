Friendship Day is more than just an exchange of gifts or Instagram stories. In fact, it is about shared experiences that become memories. And in Hyderabad, a happening city that blends tradition and trend, there is no shortage of places to make those memories. This year, Friendship Day falls on Sunday, August 3, making it the perfect excuse to plan a fun day out with your friends. While a classic coffee date never goes out of style, this year, why not take your celebration up a notch?

From board game cafes that bring out your competitive side to art cafes where you can bond over paint, Hyderabad is home to several cafes that offer more than just food. So, if you and your bestie are in the mood for petting cats, trying pottery or singing your hearts out, Siasat.com has just the right list of cafes for you. These 6 spots promise laughter, stories and tons of memories.

1. The Pet Cafe

If your friend’s group has an animal lover, this cafe is the perfect place to hang out. You can cuddle cats, pet adorable dogs, and even celebrate your furry friend’s birthday here. It is interactive, wholesome and ideal for de-stressing with your besties.

Location– Road no. 12, Banjara Hills

2. Lyzure- Art Cafe

Hyderabad’s first art therapy spot, Lyzure offers painting, tufting, pottery, t-shirt painting, candle-making or more. If you are going with a friend, you can pre-book art jamming or creative sessions and enjoy coffee between brushstrokes or tufting session.

Location- Road no. 5, Jubilee Hills

3. Get on Board Cafe

This one-of-a-kind board game spot has over 700 games, from classics like Scrabble to party games like Tambola. You can ask the hosts for help if you are new. You can spend hours laughing, strategizing and competing with your friends here. Entry is charged per person per hour.

Location- Road no. 36, Jubilee Hills

4. Base Coffee- Pickleball cafe

This cafe merges pickleball and coffee, one of Hyderabad’s new lifestyle concepts. Friends can challenge each other in short games, then recharge with cold brews and snacks.

Location- Silent Valley Hills, Jubilee Hills

5. Urban Nemo Cafe- Garden themed

Touted as Hyderabad’s first garden-themed cafe, this lush, plant-filled oasis offers relaxed, open-air seating and botanical decor. While this cafe does not offer any activities to do with your friend, just the peace of being surrounded by greenery is enough to enjoy Friendship Day.

6. Aaromale- Cafe and creative community

A hybrid space mixing cafe fare with creative co-working, workshops or events. Go in the evening and you might just catch open mic nights, indie brand pop-ups, writing circles, art workshops or stand-up comedy. The setting itself is pretty, blends cottage-style decor with a green garden courtyard.

What are your plans for Friendship Day? Comment below.