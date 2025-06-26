6 workshops to attend this weekend in Hyderabad (June 28 and 29)

Looking for a refreshing way to spend your weekend in Hyderabad? Why not swap the usual movie or mall outing for something hands-on and creative?

This city is brimming with unique workshops where you can learn a new skill, express your artistic side, and even take home something you made yourself. Whether you’re into art, nature, or home decor, there’s a workshop waiting to inspire you. Siasat.com has rounded up the most interesting ones happening this weekend that are perfect for individuals, friends, or families.

Best workshops to attend in Hyderabad this weekend

1. Coffee Painting Workshop

Unleash your inner artist with coffee as your medium. This workshop lets you create stunning art using coffee instead of paints. A warm, aromatic experience awaits at Makobrew World Coffee Bar on 28th June.

Price: Rs.899

2. Japanese Kintsugi Art – The Beauty of Brokenness

Discover the traditional Japanese art of Kintsugi, where broken pottery is mended with gold, symbolizing beauty in flaws. A mindful, therapeutic session at Third Wave Coffee, Gachibowli on 28th June.

Price: Rs.599

Image Source: BookMyShow

3. Moon 3D Wall Art

Craft a magical piece of moon-themed 3D wall art that will light up your space. This creative workshop will be held at Rium Cafe on 29th June.

Price: Rs.1399

4. Lippan Art Workshop

Try your hand at Lippan art, the intricate mirror and clay work from Gujarat. Learn the techniques while enjoying coffee vibes at Third Wave Coffee, Gachibowli on 28th June.

Price: Rs.999 onwards

Image Source: BookMyShow

5. Terrarium Workshop

Bring a bit of green into your life with a fun terrarium-making session. Create your own miniature garden at Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City on 28th June.

Price: Rs.1699

6. Candle Making Workshop

Make fragrant, beautiful candles to brighten up your home or gift to someone special. This hands-on session will be at The Rabbit Hole Lounge & Bar on 29th June.

Price: Rs.999

Image Source: BookMyShow

So why not make this weekend all about creativity and fun? Sign up, show up, and make memories, one craft at a time. Book your spot on BookMyShow before it’s gone