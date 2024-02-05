66th Grammy Awards: Pro-Palestinian protest attempts to disrupt Grammy arrivals

Los Angeles: A major traffic around the Grammy venue in California, caused by a strong storm was further worsened by pro-Palestinian protests.

Several protesters, carrying Palestinian flags and Free Palestine signs, stood at street corners at checkpoints Sunday afternoon as attendees of the 2024 Grammy Awards made their way into the ceremony, reports deadline.com.

At one point, a group of protesters took over the north crosswalk on an intersection, blocking drop-off access to the show.

With police looking on, the protesters tipped over cones and temporary traffic signs, further obstructing the street.

After about 10 minutes of chanting in support of Palestine and also condemning the recent strikes by the U.S. and allies in Yemen, the group retreated to the street corners.

The disruption created a long line of cars waiting to enter the zone around Crypto.com Arena in what has been a miserable day to be in Los Angeles traffic as a powerful storm was making its way through the city.

According to sources, the Grammy red carpet was not impacted by protests, with arrivals flowing amid the pouring rain and strong winds.