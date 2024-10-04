70th wildlife week kicks off at Zoo Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The department of language and culture, government of Telangana, in collaboration with Nehru Zoo Park, inaugurated the ‘Cloud Photography Exhibition’ on Tuesday, October 2, as part of the 70th wildlife week celebrations.

The exhibition, which runs from October 2 to October 8, showcases stunning cloud images that resemble animals, including lions, apes, and elephants, captured by award-winning cloud photographer Younus Farhaan.

Younus, a passionate nature lover, has dedicated his craft to raising awareness about the importance of nature, potential environmental dangers, future developments, and the message of love that clouds can convey. With over 8,000 images of clouds in his portfolio, Younus believes that “clouds carry divine messages for humanity,” inspiring people to better appreciate the natural world.

The exhibition at the Zoo Park in Hyderabad, which is being held between 10 am to 5 pm, has already attracted large crowds, especially children, who are fascinated by the artistic representations of animals in cloud formations. The event offers zoo visitors a unique experience to view nature’s creativity through a blend of wildlife and the ever-changing beauty of the sky.

During the inauguration, Younus expressed his gratitude to the director (FAC), zoo parks and curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Dr Sunil S Hiremath and director, department of language and culture, government of Telangana, Dr Mamidi Harikrishna, for their support in making the exhibition possible.

Their collaboration has helped bring this innovative exhibition to the public, further enhancing the Wildlife Week celebrations aimed at promoting environmental awareness and conservation.

The wildlife week celebrations will continue with various other events, aiming to educate the public on the importance of preserving wildlife and natural habitats. For those interested in attending, the Cloud Photography Exhibition will remain open at Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad until October 8.