MANUU hosts seminar on ‘Historiography and Muslim Historians’

Hyderabad: A two-day national seminar on “Historiography and Muslim Historians: An Indian Perspective” commenced at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday, organized by the Department of Islamic Studies.

In his keynote address, Prof. Farhat Hasan from the University of Delhi’s History Department highlighted the significant contributions of the Mughal era, highlighting the expansion and promotion of literacy during that period. He remarked, “Among all the developments, the most important was the promotion of literacy.” Prof. Hasan further pointed out that the Mughals supported both Persian and Sanskrit languages equally, showcasing their commitment to cultural inclusivity.

Citing the work of historian Mannan Asif, Prof. Hasan explained how Persian literature, including notable works like “Tareekh-e-Farishta” and “Ain-e-Akbari,” portrayed India as a land of tolerance, multiculturalism, and inclusivity.

During the seminar, Prof. Hasan also released two books, edited by Prof. Fahim Akhtar Nadwi, which comprise the proceedings of recent academic seminars.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Fazlur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) of MANUU, with Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar of MANUU, also addressing the gathering.

The seminar will conclude with a valedictory session today, where prominent academicians such as Prof. Deepak Kumar, Prof. Nishat Manzar, and Prof. SM Azizuddin Hussain are scheduled to speak.