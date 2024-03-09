71st Miss World: Czech beauty Krystyna Pyszkova is crowned Miss World

Mumbai: Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic has been crowned the 71st Miss World, here on Saturday.

Krystyna edged out Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana.

India, meanwhile lost out on the title after Miss India Sini Shetty failed to make it to the Top 4.

Krystyna was crowned by the winner of Miss World 2023, Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

The event, hosted by Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar and the winner of Miss World 2013, Megan Young, was held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area here.

India hosted the coveted beauty pageant after a gap of 28 years.