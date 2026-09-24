730 kg of suspected adulterated ginger-garlic paste seized

Officials also seized an unidentified solution and a food colour suspected to have been used during manufacturing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: |   Updated:
Man standing near large blue containers of suspected adulterated ginger-garlic paste in a room.

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (M-FAST), Special Operations Team (SOT) LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar police jointly raided a ginger-garlic paste manufacturing unit in Hayathnagar and seized approximately 730 kg of suspected adulterated paste.

The unit was found preparing the paste under unhygienic conditions. Officials also seized an unidentified solution and a food colour suspected to have been used during manufacturing.

One person was apprehended in connection with the raid. A case has been registered at Hayathnagar police station under relevant provisions of law. Investigation is underway to trace the extent of the operation and its distribution network.

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Subhan Bakery

The raid comes amid a wider crackdown on food adulteration in Hyderabad, with police and food safety teams having seized ginger-garlic paste and other adulterated products from several manufacturing units across the city in recent months.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: |   Updated:

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