8 killed, over 20 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana

Gurugram: At least eight people were burnt alive and more than 20 were injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana’s Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Watch: Eight people were killed and around two dozen injured when a tourist bus caught fire in Nuh, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/on1DG64moK — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2024

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department.

VIDEO | At least eight people were killed when the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Nuh, #Haryana, late on Friday.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/xeE7XkhBGD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2024

