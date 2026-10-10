85th session of Indian Roads Congress to be held from Nov 19

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday, October 9, said the 85th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) will be held here between November 19 and 22.

Reddy, who reviewed the preparations for the event with officials, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate it.

The event will host over 3,000 delegates, state Roads and Buildings ministers, and top global infrastructure experts.

“Our goal is to position Telangana as a global benchmark in advanced road construction and road safety,” the minister told reporters.

He also said the proposed expansion of Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Machilipatnam NH-65 into six main lanes and two service lanes at a cost of Rs 12,073 crore has already been approved and that he has recently requested Gadkari to expedite the project.