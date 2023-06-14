92% of developers using AI coding tools at work: Report

New Delhi: About 92 per cent of developers are already using AI coding tools at work, while 70 per cent reported that AI coding tools will offer them an advantage at work, a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to the software development collaboration platform GitHub, about 81 per cent of developers said AI coding tools will help increase collaboration within their teams and organisations, with security reviews, planning and pair programming identified as significant tasks to benefit.

The report includes a survey of 500 US-based developers at companies with more than 1,000 employees.

“Developers today do more than just write and ship code — they’re expected to navigate a number of tools, environments, and technologies, including the new frontier of generative artificial intelligence (AI) coding tools,” said Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer, GitHub.

Moreover, the report said that 57 per cent of developers believe AI coding tools help them improve their coding language skills, enabling them to upskill, while 53 per cent believe AI coding tools will make them more productive, particularly by automating parts of their workflow.

Around 33 per cent of developers said that their managers currently assess their performance based on the volume of code they produce.

The other top reported metrics for performance are largely output-based — 40 per cent are measured by code quality, 34 per cent by the speed of completion, 34 per cent by production incidents and 33 per cent by the number of bugs resolved.

Developers said that AI coding tools can help them meet existing performance standards with improved code quality, faster outputs, and fewer production-level incidents.

According to the report, 35 per cent of developers believe they should be measured on collaboration and communication, 34 per cent said they should be measured by code quality, and 32 per cent believe they should be measured by test coverage.