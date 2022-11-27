94% of Kuwaiti men content with one wife: Reports

Kuwait: The issue of the second wife, which surfaces from time to time with the issuance of statistics, indicates that 94 percent of Kuwaiti men are satisfied with only one wife, local media reported.

About 176,093 Kuwaiti men, representing 94 per cent out of the 187,145 married men in Kuwait.

According to the Arabic daily Al Rai, the remaining six percent are polygamous. Of these, 10,213 men were married to two women at the same time; 743 are three wives and 96 are married, with a maximum of four.

In Islam, which allows marriage to four wives at a time, if a man cannot deal with all his wives justly, he must marry only one.