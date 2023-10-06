Aamir Khan suffering from depression? Here’s viral tweet

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, is no stranger to stirring up controversy within the Bollywood community. Not only is he known for his no-holds-barred film reviews, but he also frequently posts controversial tweets about actors and actresses that often spark outrage online.

KRK is back in news and this time for targeting Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

In his recent viral tweet that is making waves on the internet, KRK claims that Aamir Khan is currently in depression due to Shah Rukh Khan’s consecutive blockbuster successes this year — Pathaan and Jawan.

“According to sources, Aamir Khan is depressed since SRK has given 2 back to back blockbusters. He is drinking alcohol every night,” his tweet read. Check it out below.

However, it’s important to note that the tweet from KRK lacks authenticity and there is no official confirmation about the same. “Social media can often be a breeding ground for rumors and unsubstantiated claims, and it’s essential to rely on credible sources and official statements to verify any information”.

Aamir Khan, who took break from the industry for almost one years, is known for his careful selection of projects and bringing compelling stories to life on the big screen. The actor is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming projects, ‘Lahore 1947’ and the production of a remake of the 2019 Spanish film ‘Campeones.’