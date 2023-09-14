Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s wedding date confirmed, check venue

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is set to tie the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare (Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the nuptial knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in January 2024. The wedding festivities will be a three-day affair with only members from the family attending the ceremony.

As per a source: “Ira and Nupur Shikhare will first register their union in court in Mumbai during the end week of December after which they will fly to Udaipur for their wedding ceremony in January first week.”

The source further mentioned that the ceremony will be an intimate affair and will see only the family members attending the function as has been the trend in B-town weddings of late.

Ira, who is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, got engaged to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, 2022. The engagement ceremony was attended by Aamir, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, actor Imran Khan, and other family members of the couple.

For the party, while Ira had opted for a sweetheart neckline strapless red gown, Nupur looked dapper in a black pantsuit.

Ira and Nupur have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Nupur proposed to Ira during a triathlon in Italy in September 2022. The couple then had a private engagement ceremony.

