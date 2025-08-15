Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s new film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released on August 14 and opened with a bang. The movie stars Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan. It clashed with Bollywood’s War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, but Coolie still raced ahead in advance bookings and collections.

Aamir Khan’s First South Indian Film

This movie is Aamir Khan’s first ever South Indian film. Known as “Mr. Perfectionist” and a box office king in Bollywood, Aamir surprised everyone with his cameo in Coolie. Seeing Aamir and Rajinikanth together on screen is a big treat for fans.

Do you know how much he charged for the film? Nothing at all! Aamir said, “I haven’t charged any money. I have too much love and respect for Rajini Sir to even think of money. Just sharing the screen with him is reward enough.” He also revealed he said yes to the role without even hearing the story.

In India, the film made about Rs. 65 crore net on day one in all languages. The Tamil version had a huge 86.99% occupancy, with night shows almost full at 94.32%. Even in the Hindi market, which is usually tough for Tamil films, Coolie did well with rising crowds in the evening and night. Worldwide, it earned around Rs. 150 crore on the first day.

With the Independence Day weekend in full swing, experts believe Coolie will continue to break records. If this pace continues, it could become one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema history.