Aamir Khan’s outing with two ex-wives and gf Gauri sparks debate

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is once again grabbing attention, not for a film announcement this time, but for his personal life. A video going viral on social media shows the actor travelling in the same car with his first wife Reena Dutta, second wife Kiran Rao and Gauri Spratt, whom he is reportedly set to marry on July 5.

In the viral clip, Aamir is seen sitting in the front passenger seat while the others are seen inside the car. The video quickly made its way across social media, with many users calling it a rare “modern family” moment. Some fans praised Aamir and said that only he could pull off such a situation with so much ease.

Netizens didn’t take this move lightly

However, the internet was not completely on the same page. While some users called him a “gem of a person” for maintaining cordial relationships, others criticised the glorification of such family dynamics. Several comments said this should not be treated as an “ideal situation,” while others felt people were normalising a “western mindset” in the name of maturity.

One user wrote that this was “not the thing to glorify,” while another said, “Together? That’s not even a family together.” A few others also pointed out that being cordial is good, but turning it into entertainment or praise may not sit well with everyone.

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two have a son, Azad. The actor has now been in the news for his relationship with Gauri Spratt, with reports claiming that the two are set to marry in a private ceremony on July 5.

Whether fans see it as maturity or something that should not be glorified, one thing is clear: Aamir Khan’s personal life has once again become a major talking point online.