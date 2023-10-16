‘Aandoh, Biryani garam hai’: Hyderabad’s Arun steals show on Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 17 premiered last night on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. The show introduced a diverse array of 17 contestants, including Arun Srikanth hailing from Hyderabad, who has quickly become the talk of the town.

Arun Srikanth’s entry onto the Bigg Boss stage was nothing short of spectacular, capturing the hearts of Hyderabadis and beyond. His fans in Hyderabad have united in fervent support, expressing their hope that Arun, affectionately known as Arun Bhai by his fans and followers, will make history by clinching the coveted trophy.

Arun Srikanth and Salman Khan’s banter on Bigg Boss 17

The premiere night showcased Arun’s smashing entry, infused with a touch of Hyderabad. Arun had the audience in splits as he engaged with the show’s host, Salman Khan, in Hyderabadi language. When Salman asked how he plans to face formidable competitors within the house, some of whom are established and well-known personalities, Arun’s witty Hyderabadi response impressed both Salman Khan and the audience, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Salman Khan asked, “Ghar mein kaafi saare competitors hai, kaise muqabla karoge?” To this Arun Srikantha replied, “Arey aandoh Biryani garam hai, kuch bhi aandoh bhai Biryani garam hai. Behtareen nimbu mirchi daalke jaa chamcha phiraana hai wahan phiraa detu.”

Arun Srikanth’s journey on Bigg Boss 17 promises to be a blend of entertainment, humor, and cultural essence, leaving fans eager to witness the upcoming episodes and cheer for their beloved Hyderabad contestant.

