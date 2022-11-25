Abandon false narratives, rewrite our history: Amit Shah to historians

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked historians to rewrite history in the ‘Indian context’ and has assured them that the government will support them.

“As a history student, I frequently hear that our history has been misrepresented and distorted. Perhaps that is correct, but we must now correct this,” Shah made the remarks at an Assam government function in Delhi.

“I ask you, who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner?” Shah said on Day 2 of the three-day commemoration of 17th Century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birthday.

In his honour, November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas.

“I implore all students and university professors present to abandon this false narrative of history and conduct research on 30 dynasties that ruled over 150 years anywhere in the country and 300 eminent personalities who struggled for freedom,” he said.

He added that once enough words are written, the notion that a false narrative is being spread will be obsolete.

The minister also assured historians and students in Vigyan Bhavan that the Centre will help them with their research.

“Step forward, conduct research, and rewrite history. This is how we can influence future generations,” he further said.

He also stated that the time has come to rewrite history for the greater good. Recognizing Lachit’s role in halting Mughal expansion, Shah stated that despite his ill health, he defeated them in the battle of Sariaghat.

Shah also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bridged the northeastern divide with the rest of India. He claimed that the government’s efforts had resulted in peace in the northeast.

Additionally, Shah encouraged Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to have the books on Lachit Barphukan translated into at least ten other languages. He said that the nation’s citizens ought to be aware of his story.