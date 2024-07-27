Abhishek Bachchan reacts to his divorce talks: Report

Mumbai: The marriage of Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a subject of speculation for many fans and media outlets alike. Recently, their relationship has come under the spotlight again, with rumors circulating about a possible rift between the couple.

The rumors started after Aishwarya attended a high-profile event with her daughter Aaradhya but was notably absent from family photos with the Bachchan clan. This fueled speculation about potential tensions between her and her in-laws, particularly with Jaya Bachchan. For the past two years, there have been persistent rumors suggesting a strained relationship between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law, alongside claims that the couple has moved out of the Bachchan family home.

Aishwarya Rai

These speculations have not only captivated the public but also caused discomfort for Abhishek Bachchan. Known for being a private individual, Abhishek is reportedly unhappy with the constant scrutiny of his personal life. He has always preferred to keep his family matters away from the public eye, maintaining a dignified silence over any issues.

While there is no official statement from the couple regarding these rumors, insiders suggest that Abhishek is quite upset about the ongoing discussions about his marriage. The Bachchans, who are usually tight-lipped about their private affairs, have neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, leaving room for further speculation.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in a grand ceremony on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.