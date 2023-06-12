Abu Dhabi gets 40 applications for civil marriage from expats per day

More than 10,000 civil marriages have been filed since the new civil law came into force in Abu Dhabi.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2023 8:56 pm IST
Abu Dhabi court receives 40 application for civil marriage of expats per day
Representative image (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) receives an average of 40 civil marriage applications from expats per day, equivalent to four files processed per working hour, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Since Law No. 14 of 2021 on civil marriage and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi came into force in early 2022, more than 10,000 civil marriage applications filed at the Civil Family Court for Foreigners.

Also Read
UAE: Muslim expats can sponsor 2 wives at same time; Here’s all you need to know

It offers a wide range of services to tourists and residents of all nationalities. Services include civil marriage, no-fault civil divorce, joint custody of children, civil wills and inheritance, and proof of parentage.

MS Education Academy

Abu Dhabi has launched an “Express” civil marriage service that allows marriages to take place within 24 hours to accommodate the large number of tourists coming to get married.

Yousuf Saeed Alabri, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Justice, said that they have paperless electronic courts, committed to achieving excellence in electronic judicial service delivery which is from the filing of applications to the final hearing.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2023 8:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button