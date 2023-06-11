UAE: Muslim expats can sponsor 2 wives at same time; Here’s all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has said that Muslims residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are allowed to sponsor two wives at the same time, local media reported.

The sponsor will have to meet certain terms and conditions set by the ICP.

According to the UAE’s digital government, Muslim expats who meet the requirements can obtain a residence visa for two wives and their children.

According to a report by Arabic daily Al Khaleej, to sponsor a wife, the expat must prove an existing marital relationship by submitting a marriage certificate authenticated in Arabic or duly translated into Arabic by an accredited translator.

An expat father can sponsor his unmarried daughters irrespective of their age and sponsor his sons till they reach the age of 25.

Those with special needs can be sponsored without age restrictions.

Expats can also provide residence visas for stepchildren, subject to GDRFA conditions that include a deposit for each child and a written no-objection certificate from the biological parent.

Regarding sponsoring newborns, the father must obtain a residence permit within 120 days of the baby’s birth to avoid any fines.

Documents required

Application form — online or through a registered typing centers

Copies of the passport of the wife and children

Pictures of the wife and children

Clearance certificate for wife and children over 18 years old

Copy of the husband’s employment contract or the company’s contract

Salary certificate from the employer showing the husband’s monthly salary

Certified marriage certificate