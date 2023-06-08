UAE announces four-day work week for some employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced a four-day workweek and three-day weekend for federal government employees, effective from July 1, 2023.

The Federal Government Human Resources Authority said that employees could choose to complete their set weekly hours in four days – working no more than 10 hours a day or 40 hours a week – as part of the intensive working hours called compressed work week.

In this circumstance, an employee has a three-day weekend.

The new measures come under Cabinet Resolution No. 48 of 2023, published on the authority’s website this week.

The move to a “compressed work week” is one of five work patterns outlined in a new human resources law for government employees in the UAE.

Five work patterns are

Work from the office

Employees perform their duties either at the designated place of work or at a branch of the organization during official working hours

Work remotely from within the UAE

The employee must work or perform his job duties from outside the office, but inside the country, in accordance with the provisions of the Remote Work Law issued by the Council of Ministers.

The law was based on the proposal of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the worker will receive his wages in accordance with the provisions of the Remote Work Law.

Remote work outside the UAE

The employee is required to work or carry out his job duties from outside the country and to receive his salary in accordance with the law.

Intensive working hours (compressed work week)

In certain circumstances, an employee may work intensive hours that cause him to complete the contracted number of hours in fewer working days. In this work pattern, a UAE employee will work a maximum of 10 hours per day for four days.

Hybrid work

This model includes a mix of office work and remote work.

The new human resource law aims to develop a flexible working model that contributes to building a future model for managing human resources and improving government efficiencies.

The human resources law also identifies four different work models

Full-time

Part-time

Temporary