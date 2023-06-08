Here’s how you can avoid visa, Emirates ID fines

Abu Dhabi: Forgot to renew your United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa or Emirates ID card? The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has shared an informational video on its official social media accounts to ensure that individuals stay updated on the expiry dates of their official documents.

Failure to renew or update documents on time may result in heavy fines.

The video offers detailed instructions on how to activate the notification option in the mobile app. People can be proactive and steer clear of such consequences by activating these notifications.

You can choose to enable alerts by installing the ‘UAEICP‘ application, which is available for Apple and Android devices. The app will remind you when it’s time to renew your UAE passport, visa, or Emirates ID.

Watch the video below

Here is how to enable notifications on your UAEICP app

Apple phone users

Go to the Settings app on your phone

Tap on ‘notifications’ and scroll down to the ‘UAEICP’ application

Tap the toggle button for ‘allow notifications’

Android users

Go to settings

Under ‘notifications’, tap on ‘app notification’