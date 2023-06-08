Here’s how you can avoid visa, Emirates ID fines

Failure to renew or update documents on time may result in heavy fines.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2023 2:43 pm IST
Check out easy way to avoid visa, Emirates ID fines
Representative image of Emirates ID (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: Forgot to renew your United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa or Emirates ID card? The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has shared an informational video on its official social media accounts to ensure that individuals stay updated on the expiry dates of their official documents.

The video offers detailed instructions on how to activate the notification option in the mobile app. People can be proactive and steer clear of such consequences by activating these notifications.

MS Education Academy

You can choose to enable alerts by installing the ‘UAEICP‘ application, which is available for Apple and Android devices. The app will remind you when it’s time to renew your UAE passport, visa, or Emirates ID.

Watch the video below

Here is how to enable notifications on your UAEICP app

Apple phone users

  • Go to the Settings app on your phone
  • Tap on ‘notifications’ and scroll down to the ‘UAEICP’ application
  • Tap the toggle button for ‘allow notifications’
Android users

  • Go to settings
  • Under ‘notifications’, tap on ‘app notification’
  • Then scroll down to the “UAEICP” app and tap the Notifications toggle to enable notifications

