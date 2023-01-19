Getting UAE visas, Emirates ID costs increased; know how much

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has increased the fees to issue Emirates ID, resident visas, and visit visas, effective from Wednesday, January 18, local media reported.

A customer care agent at the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has confirmed that, its services are now subject to a price increase of 100 Dirhams (Rs 2,216).

Also Read Abu Dhabi govt raises Golden visa validity from 5 to 10 years

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the fee increase applies to “all” ICP services.

Here is the visa and Emirates ID costs

Emirates ID

Old price – 270 Dirhams (Rs 5,983)

New price – 370 Dirhams (Rs 8,200)

Also Read UAE: No visit visa extension without exiting the country

One-month visit visa

Old price – 270 Dirhams (Rs 5,983)

New price – 370 Dirhams (Rs 8,200)

This follows changes made to the visa system since the start of 2023, as the UAE suspended the option for visitor visa holders to extend their visas from within the country, and the new rule requires tourists to leave the country and return if they want to stay longer.