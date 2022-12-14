UAE: No visit visa extension without exiting the country

Abu Dhabi: Visit visa holders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cannot renew their visas by staying in the country, local media reported.

The new rules came into effect on Tuesday, December 13, which stopped the option for UAE visit visa holders to extend their visas from within the country.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, a travel agent in Dubai said, “Today the Immigration Department informed us that the extension of the visit visa without exiting the country has been stopped. It was usually an entry visa to within the country, so people do not need to leave the UAE.”

It is noteworthy that during the COVID-19 pandemic the UAE first introduced the option for visitors to extend their visas from within the country.

During the pandemic, when travel became difficult, the UAE made this change due to humanitarian concerns. Visitors who have taken up employment in the country or elect to obtain a residence visa must also exit and re-enter the country for the change of status to be effective.