Abu Dhabi govt raises Golden visa validity from 5 to 10 years

Abu Dhabi: The validity period of ‘Golden’ visas in Abu Dhabi for all categories has been raised from five years to 10 years, local media reported.

Mark Dorsey, Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Residents’ Office, said the ‘Golden’ visa is now valid for ten years and offers a wide range of residency options for professionals and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, specialists, scientists and inventors.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, Mark Dorsey indicated that the ‘Golden visa holder can sponsor their spouses, children and parents without any age limit.

On Wednesday, January 11, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) announced that over 79,000 golden visas were issued in 2022 across all categories.

The ‘Golden’ visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

The golden visa holder enjoys exclusive benefits that include– a six-month multiple-entry visa for completing the golden visa formalities, and a renewable residence visa for 5 or 10 years.

Golden visa holders can also stay outside the UAE for more than six months and are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including spouse and children.

Investors, entrepreneurs, scholars, students, distinguished alumni, humanitarian pioneers, and front-line heroes are among those eligible for the golden visa.