Here’s how to renew Emirates ID, passport while outside UAE

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a long-awaited move that will allow the renewal of Emirates ID cards and passports from outside the country, Arabic daily Emarat AlYoum reported.

In an interview with the radio station “Noor Dubai,” Nasser Ahmed Al-Abdouli, Director of Customer Happiness Management at the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), explained this service.

To avail of this service, the applicant must submit a personal application for the transaction through the authority’s smart application on their mobile phones and ensure that he is the legal owner of the documents.

One can choose the service for renewing Emirates ID/passport from abroad, submit their application, pay the fee and complete the transaction seamlessly.

If the request is submitted through printing centres or by someone other than the transaction owner within the country, the application will be rejected, if it is discovered that the person is outside the UAE.