Dubai: Emirates offers free Wi-Fi to all passengers

The development has resulted in an additional 30,000 economy class passengers being connected to free in-flight Wi-Fi each week.

Emirates offers free Wi-Fi for all passengers
Photo: Emirates

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based airline, Emirates is now offering free Wi-Fi to all passengers on its flights, the airline announced on Friday.

The recent enhancement to Emirates’ in-flight connectivity means that all Emirates passengers in every class of travel can enjoy some form of complimentary connectivity once they enroll in the Emirates Skywards programme.

Skywards members, whether blue, silver, gold or platinum level, traveling in any class, whether economy, premium economy, business or first class, will enjoy free app messaging.

In addition, first class passengers will receive free unlimited internet if they are a Skywards member, enabling them to shop or work online while flying, as will silver, gold and platinum Skywards members who travel in business class.

Skywards platinum members enjoy free internet access in all classes.

The development has resulted in an additional 30,000 economy class passengers being connected to free in-flight Wi-Fi each week.

The airline has been at the forefront of in-flight Wi-Fi developments and has invested more than 300 million dollars in in-flight connectivity to date.

“In March we delivered about 55 per cent more data per customer session compared to early 2022 despite the number of sessions increasing by 68 per cent in the same period,” said Patrick Brannelly, SVP Retail, IFE and Connectivity.

“We will continue to work to invest in upgrades and enhancements, and our A350 aircraft will arrive with the next generation of satellite connectivity already equipped,” he added.

