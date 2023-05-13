Emirates employees to receive 24-week salary as bonus; here’s why

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based airline, Emirates has announced a 24-week bonus for employees after the company recorded its highest-ever annual profit of Dirhams 10.9 billion, local media reported.

Over 100,000 of its employees will receive 24 weeks of pay with May’s salary.

Several employees told Khaleej Times that they had received confirmation emails about the incentive. Emirates, on the other hand, has refused to comment on the situation.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, wrote in the e-mail that the firm “deserves every bit of the 24-week bonus which will be added to [their] May salary.”

On Thursday, Emirates released its 2022-23 annual report and posted a record annual profit of Dirhams 10.9 billion (USD 3.0 billion). This is a complete turnaround from the company’s position last year.

“I’m proud of the Emirates Group’s performance for 2022-23, and our contribution to the restoration of air transport and tourism across the markets we serve, including Dubai’s astounding 97 percent year-on-year growth in international visitors for 2022,” Emirates Group chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Group is the biggest player in the UAE’s aviation sector, which supports over 770,000 jobs and generates an estimated contribution to GDP of over Dirhams 172.5 billion.”