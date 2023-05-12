Emirates scraps paper boarding passes for Dubai passengers

Abu Dhabi: Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul airline, will be scrapping paper boarding passes for most passengers departing from its Dubai hub in a move to boost its sustainability drive.

The airline said in a statement on Friday, that passengers who complete their travel procedures at Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport can obtain boarding passes via e-mail or SMS, starting from May 15.

Passengers who check-in online can load their boarding pass into their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, or receive their boarding pass on the Emirates Airlines app.

Checked-in baggage receipts will be emailed directly to passengers and can be accessed from the app.

“This initiative will significantly reduce paper waste while simultaneously offering a convenient and speedy digitised check in experience for passengers departing Dubai,” Emirates said.

“It reduces the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes, giving passengers peace of mind when travelling.”

No more misplacing your boarding passes! 🙌🏼



You can now go digital with your boarding pass when you travel from Dubai, and enjoy a worry-free time at the airport. https://t.co/PnSOdIT9aa pic.twitter.com/HwQ62hosFb — Emirates (@emirates) May 12, 2023

The move comes as part of its efforts to introduce sustainability measures that reduce waste and promote the use of digital channels to offer passengers a smoother travel experience.

However, some passengers may still require a physical boarding pass in certain cases, including those traveling with infants or unaccompanied minors, as well as passengers requiring special assistance or connecting with other airlines.

All passengers flying into the United States will also need physical boarding passes.

The option to print a boarding pass on request is available at the check-in counters if passengers do not have a mobile device, or for any reason cannot access the information on their device.

Emirates airline reported on Thursday that it turned in record annual profits thanks to strong travel demand as governments reopen international borders and lift coronavirus-related restrictions.

The airline recorded profits of 10.6 billion Dirhams in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared to losses of 3.9 billion Dirhams in 2022.