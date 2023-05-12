Watch: Killer whales spotted in Abu Dhabi, Dubai waters

Abu Dhabi: A pair of killer whales were spotted off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The pair of orcas were first spotted in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid took to his Instagram story to share a video of an Orca found off the Jebal Ali coast.

“Truly a rare and beautiful creature to watch,” Sheikh Hamdan posted.

📹A clip of the two #orca whales swimming around Jebel Ali was shared by none other than our adventure-loving Crown Prince of Dubai, @HamdanMohammed. It is not clear if Sheikh Hamdan himself recorded the videohttps://t.co/NTf1m2EFin#Dubai #JebelAi #killerwhale pic.twitter.com/8Q3DvSJV7E — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 11, 2023

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), urged residents to steer clear of the marine mammals when out in the waters.

“A pair of orcas, also known as killer whales, have been spotted off the coast of Abu Dhabi. They are among the most well-travelled marine wildlife, adapting to both cooler climates and warm waters. Although this sighting is rare, they have been frequently visiting Abu Dhabi waters, which is a testament to the healthy marine life that call Abu Dhabi home,” the EAD said in a post on Instagram.

“Orcas are usually not a threat to humans. However, we urge the public to keep a safe distance when spotting wildlife and to alert the Abu Dhabi Government Call Centre on 800 555 in the case of unusual sightings,” the authority added.

Killer whales, also known as orcas, are a rare sight in the UAE. However, marine wildlife is sometimes spotted by fishermen in the area.

Orcas can mistake a human for something they do eat, like a seal.

