Just in time for summer travel: Etihad offers cheap flights

If you travel frequently, then you probably feeling the pinch of increased airfare prices, especially during the summer season.

Just in time for summer travel, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced a special discount on flights.

From July 9 to June 15, passengers can take advantage of discounted fares on economy and business class tickets for flights between July 3 and September 30, 2023.

Economy class fares start at Dirhams 295 for a trip to Muscat, while Business class fares start at Dirhams 995.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Many of our guests might not have had the chance to plan their summer travels yet. This campaign comes at the right time to help them book their holidays, allowing them to enjoy their break away from home.”

Etihad summer airfares from Abu Dhabi to popular destinations

Business sale fares

Origin Destination Business fares Abu Dhabi Muscat Dirhams 995 Abu Dhabi Munich Dirhams 13,995 Abu Dhabi Chicago Dirhams 19,995 Abu Dhabi Milan Dirhams 13,495 Abu Dhabi Geneva Dirhams 15, 995 Abu Dhabi Amsterdam Dirhams 14,995 Abu Dhabi Casablanca Dirhams 10,995 Abu Dhabi Zurich Dirhams 14,995 Abu Dhabi Dublin Dirhams 15,995

Economy sale fares