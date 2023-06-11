Just in time for summer travel: Etihad offers cheap flights

If you travel frequently, then you probably feeling the pinch of increased airfare prices, especially during the summer season.
Just in time for summer travel, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced a special discount on flights.
From July 9 to June 15, passengers can take advantage of discounted fares on economy and business class tickets for flights between July 3 and September 30, 2023.
Economy class fares start at Dirhams 295 for a trip to Muscat, while Business class fares start at Dirhams 995.
Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Many of our guests might not have had the chance to plan their summer travels yet. This campaign comes at the right time to help them book their holidays, allowing them to enjoy their break away from home.”
Etihad summer airfares from Abu Dhabi to popular destinations
Business sale fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Business fares
|Abu Dhabi
|Muscat
|Dirhams 995
|Abu Dhabi
|Munich
|Dirhams 13,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Chicago
|Dirhams 19,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Milan
|Dirhams 13,495
|Abu Dhabi
|Geneva
|Dirhams 15, 995
|Abu Dhabi
|Amsterdam
|Dirhams 14,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Casablanca
|Dirhams 10,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Zurich
|Dirhams 14,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Dublin
|Dirhams 15,995
Economy sale fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Economy fares
|Abu Dhabi
|Muscat
|Dirhams 295
|Abu Dhabi
|Istanbul
|Dirhams 895
|Abu Dhabi
|Geneva
|Dirhams 2,495
|Abu Dhabi
|Manchester
|Dirhams 2,495
|Abu Dhabi
|Amsterdam
|Dirhams 2,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Paris
|Dirhams 2,795
|Abu Dhabi
|Munich
|Dirhams 2,695
|Abu Dhabi
|Zurich
|Dirhams 2,395