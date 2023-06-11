Just in time for summer travel: Etihad offers cheap flights

Economy class fares start at Dirhams 295 for a trip to Muscat, while Business class fares start at Dirhams 995.

Just in time for summer travel: Etihad offers cheap flights
Etihad Airways

If you travel frequently, then you probably feeling the pinch of increased airfare prices, especially during the summer season.

Just in time for summer travel, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced a special discount on flights.

From July 9 to June 15, passengers can take advantage of discounted fares on economy and business class tickets for flights between July 3 and September 30, 2023.

MS Education Academy
Economy class fares start at Dirhams 295 for a trip to Muscat, while Business class fares start at Dirhams 995.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Many of our guests might not have had the chance to plan their summer travels yet. This campaign comes at the right time to help them book their holidays, allowing them to enjoy their break away from home.”

Business sale fares

OriginDestinationBusiness fares
Abu DhabiMuscatDirhams 995
Abu DhabiMunichDirhams 13,995
Abu DhabiChicagoDirhams 19,995
Abu DhabiMilanDirhams 13,495
Abu DhabiGenevaDirhams 15, 995
Abu DhabiAmsterdamDirhams 14,995
Abu DhabiCasablancaDirhams 10,995
Abu DhabiZurichDirhams 14,995
Abu DhabiDublinDirhams 15,995

Economy sale fares

OriginDestinationEconomy fares
Abu DhabiMuscatDirhams 295
Abu DhabiIstanbulDirhams 895
Abu DhabiGenevaDirhams 2,495
Abu DhabiManchesterDirhams 2,495
Abu DhabiAmsterdamDirhams 2,995
Abu DhabiParisDirhams 2,795
Abu DhabiMunichDirhams 2,695
Abu DhabiZurichDirhams 2,395

