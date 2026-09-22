ACB nabs govt officer in Mancherial for demanding Rs 1.3L bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday, September 22, arrested a government officer in Mancherial for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh.

The accused was identified as Durga Prasad, Grama Paripalana Officer (GPO) of Peddapeta Gram Panchayat. Prasad allegedly sought a bribe for validating a land transfer and issuing Patta Passbooks. He, along with his associate Pothu Rajender, was arrested while accepting Rs 80,000 from the complainant.

According to the ACB, Durga Prasad allegedly demanded Rs 1.30 lakh from the complainant for showing official favour in connection with the validation of transfer of land in the complainant’s name and issuance of Patta Passbooks.

Also Read ACB books NIMS official in DA case, searches Hyderabad premises

The officer allegedly asked the complainant to pay Rs 80,000 as the first instalment, while the remaining Rs 50,000 was to be paid after the work was done.

A trap was set up near the agricultural fields on the outskirts of Peddapeta in Bheemini mandal, Mancherial. During the operation, Durga Prasad allegedly arrived with Rajender, a resident of Bitturpalli, on the latter’s motorcycle.

The ACB said the officer allegedly instructed the complainant to hand over Rs 80,000 to Rajender. The complainant then handed over the money to him.

ACB officials recovered the tainted Rs 80,000 from Rajendee.

The agency alleged that Durga Prasad demanded the illegal gratification and accepted the first instalment through Rajender by misusing his official position.