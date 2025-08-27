Video: Accident on Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway disrupts traffic

Hyderabad: An accident that occurred on the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad has disrupted the flow of the traffic.

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 27, when a vehicle traveling at high speed lost control and overturned.

Car was travelling toward Mehdipatnam

As per the details of the accident, the driver of the car lost the lost when the vehicle was heading from the Shamshabad area towards Mehdipatnam.

Due to the accident the vehicle overturned with such force that it ended up on the opposite side of the road.

Injuries in accident on Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway

Fortunately, the individuals travelling in the vehicle escaped with only minor injuries.

Following the accident, officials from the Cyberabad Traffic Police responded quickly. They arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

They restored the normal flow of traffic on the PVNR Expressway.