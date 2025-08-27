Rains to lash Hyderabad on Wednesday; IMD issues alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to continue to witness rains on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

The city witnessed heavy rains last night. On Wednesday morning, many residents woke up to heavy rains and dark clouds hovering.

Thunderstorm expected

As per IMD Hyderabad, various districts of the state will witness thunderstorms till Saturday, August 30.

Apart from thunderstorms, the state is likely to witness lightning, squall, etc.

As per weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, on Wednesday, ‘Hyderabad – The rains are not going to stop completely any time soon. ON AND OFF MODERATE RAINS expected for next SEVERAL HOURS’.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 30.

Meanwhile, the temperatures have declined in the state to as low as 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nagarkurnool district.

In the case of Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shaikpet.

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains, the residents of Hyderabad need to plan their day accordingly.