Hyderabad: An AIMIM leader has been booked by Hyderabad police following an incident of road rage.

The video of the incident which occurred in Bandlaguda is making the rounds on social media.

Reason for road rage in Hyderabad

The altercation began with a minor traffic incident near Era Hospital.

As per media reports, the AIMIM ward member Mohammad Zakki was driving his car when a motorcycle allegedly crossed his path and brushed against his vehicle.

The contact resulted in no visible damage to the car. However, the situation escalated when an angered Zakki exited his car and began physically assaulting the biker.

Associates of AIMIM leader

The road rage attack intensified when two associates of the AIMIM leader arrived at the scene in Hyderabad on another motorcycle.

The group collectively began beating the victim. The incident was captured by onlookers and one video clearly shows one of Zakki’s friends striking the helpless biker repeatedly with a bat.

The video quickly went viral on social media and triggered reaction of many people.

The police have registered a case against Mohammad Zakki under relevant sections of the BNS.