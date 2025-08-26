Brace for more heavy monsoon rains as IMD Hyderabad issues an alert till August 29

Hyderabad: Various districts of Telangana are likely to witness more heavy monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert till August 29.

It comes after a break in heavy rains for the past few days.

Thunderstorm expected

According to the forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the districts of the state are going to witness thunderstorms & lightning, squall, etc. till Friday.

Meanwhile, as per weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, from Tuesday, the entire Telangana is to get heavy rains due to LPA impact.

For Hyderabad, he forecast moderate rainfall during the evening to night.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

In the case of the city, the weather department forecast rains or thundershowers till August 29. The department also forecast mist or hazy conditions during the morning hours.

Due to the expected heavy rains, the temperatures in the city and other districts of the state are likely to decline.

Yesterday, the temperatures in the state dipped to 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nagarkurnool. In the case of Hyderabad, the temperatures declined to as low as 30.4 degrees Celsius, which was reported in Shaikpet.

In view of the heavy monsoon rains forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travels accordingly.