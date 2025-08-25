Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 holiday for schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to observe a holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

As it is a general holiday, all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions are expected to declare a holiday.

Holiday on August 27

Though most of the schools are yet to declare the holidays, as per the official calendar of the Telangana government, the holiday is on Wednesday, August 27.

On the day, installation of Ganesha’s idols takes place both in homes and in pandals (temporary stages).

It is the festival celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of the Hindu deity Ganesh.

Hyderabad schools to conduct FA 2 after Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 holiday

Meanwhile, the schools in are also gearing up for Formative Assessment (FA) 2 which they plan to begin after Ganesh Chaturthi and complete before the beginning of Dasara holidays.

As per the academic calendar, the holidays for Dasara will be for 13 days starting from September 21 to October 3.

In view of it, many schools are planning to complete FA 2 before the vacation.