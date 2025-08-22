2BHK houses in Hyderabad: Thousands of flats occupied after notices

Hyderabad: Thousands of beneficiaries of 2BHK houses in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) occupied flats after getting notices.

The notices gave them 10 days to take over.

According to a report published in The Hindu, still 23255 houses are yet to be occupied.

Although these flats were allotted years ago, they remained unoccupied.

Second notices are likely to be served and those flats in Hyderabad that remain unoccupied will be allocated to the poorest of the poor among the 2BHK houses beneficiaries.

1 lakh houses in GHMC

In GHMC, around 1 lakh 2BHKs were sanctioned and among them 65743 were allotted to beneficiaries till October 2023.

Around 10 thousand 2BHK houses will be allocated to the people who will be evacuated during rejuvenation of Musi River.

Meanwhile, people who are waiting for 2BHK houses expressed that they would be happy if the flats are allocated in the city as it would not affect their livelihood too.